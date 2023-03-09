CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Three people have reportedly been hospitalized following a house explosion in Cache County on Thursday, March 9.

Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office says a witness called 911 reporting a house explosion near 5680 N. State Route 23, which reportedly happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Courtesy of Brian Champagne

Courtesy of Brian Champagne

Courtesy of Brian Champagne

Courtesy of Brian Champagne

Multiple emergency units have responded to secure the scene and fight the fire, which has been classified as a two-alarm fire.

A neighbor reportedly saw the explosion and said he could smell propane. Another neighbor said they saw pieces of the house a couple hundred yards away on their property.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Details are limited at this time, but Bartschi says three people have been transported to the hospital. There are no updates on their conditions.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.