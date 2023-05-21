FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — An alleged DUI driver caused a head-on crash outside of a liquor store in Farmington early Sunday morning, according to Farmington Police.

On May 21, just before 2:15 a.m., Davis Co. Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic accident at 579 N Lagoon Dr.

“The accident was described as happening in front of the State Liquor Store,” a release states.

Witnesses reportedly told police that a northbound car on Lagoon Dr. crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound car.

Police were able to determine that the driver of the northbound car, a 41-year-old man, of New Mexico, was impaired by alcohol. He was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a passenger of the same car, a 44-year-old man, was treated on scene and released.

The driver of the southbound car, a 61-year-old woman, as well as a passenger, a 51-year-old woman, were both taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A third occupant of the southbound car, a 56-year-old man, was treated by medical personnel on scene and released.

“The charge of DUI along with enhancements due to the injury accident will be submitted to the Davis County Attorneys’ Office,” the release states.

No further information is available at this time.