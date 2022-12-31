LOGAN CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Three separate crashes occurred in Logan Canyon Saturday morning, with each car ending up in the Logan River, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

Sgt. Brian Peterson, UHP, says the first crash happened at 7:30 a.m. near milepost 474.2. The road was reportedly covered with ice and slush, making it very slick, and a 20-year-old driver went off the road.

The driver was treated with minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Peterson says the second crash occurred at 8 a.m., when a vehicle crashed into the embankment in the river. No injuries were reported in this crash.

The third incident occurred at noon, when a mother and daughter were traveling southbound at milepost 478.4. Peterson says they crossed over the center line, then over-corrected and rolled down off the side of the road into the river.

The truck was reported to be upside down in the river, with the pair suffering minor injuries in the crash.

No further information is available at this time.