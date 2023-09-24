MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 24, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Highway 66 near mile marker 3, according to UHP. The motorcyclist was reportedly passing cars in an improper location and went off the roadway, suffering fatal injuries.

The road where the crash occurred was momentarily closed but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.