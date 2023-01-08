OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 24-year-old woman was found dead due to a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to Ogden Police.
Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Ogden Police officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. on report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers reportedly found a 24-year-old woman dead due to a gunshot wound.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to her death.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
No further information is currently available.