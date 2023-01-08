OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 24-year-old woman was found dead due to a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to Ogden Police.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Ogden Police officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. on report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly found a 24-year-old woman dead due to a gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to her death.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No further information is currently available.