WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A young man sustained critical injuries after a pickup truck ran him over in Weber County on Sunday, April 9.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to 10500 W 900 S on reports of an auto-pedestrian on Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 23-year-old man was run over by a pickup truck. He was transported to a local hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

The Weber Metro CRASH Team is assisting with the crash investigation.

“This case is still under investigation, and no further information will be given at this time,” said Lt. Colby Ryan.