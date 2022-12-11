BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 20-year-old woman is critical condition after a rollover crash Saturday, Dec. 10, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).

At 5 a.m., the woman was driving westbound on Hwy. 30 in a Chevy Silverado. At milepost 29, in Box Elder County, the truck reportedly went off the road to the right for an unknown reason.

DPS states that the truck then came back across the road to the left and went off the road, before rolling multiple times.

The truck then came to a rest on its wheels, DPS states.

Courtesy of DPS

Courtesy of DPS

The woman was the only person in the truck, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No further information is available at this time.