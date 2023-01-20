OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting at an Ogden intersection this Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Mauro Soto, 21, and Anthony Barela, 30, were taken into custody on the same day of the shooting, according to the Ogden Police Department. They were reportedly booked into the Weber County Jail on outstanding but unrelated warrants.

The victim has been identified as Juan Garcia, 24, of Ogden.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Blvd. Upon arrival, officers found Juan had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses reportedly told authorities that they saw an individual firing at another vehicle and then fleeing the scene in their car.

Soto is facing multiple charges for Juan’s murder, police say, including aggravated murder, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, felony discharge of a firearm and felony construction of justice.

Barela faces one count of felony obstruction of justice.