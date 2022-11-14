MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — Unified Police arrested two men following a fatal shooting in Millcreek last Friday, Nov. 11.

Houssein Musse, 18, and Joshua Nena, 23, were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Friday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 13, respectively. Musse faces first-degree murder charges while Nena is charged with one count of obstruction of justice.

Surveillance footage obtained from the convenience store near 4051 South State Street showed a white Lexus parked at a fuel pump at the gas station around 12:30 a.m. last Friday. Footage shows several men exit the vehicle to meet up with another group of men in the parking lot.

Investigators observed from the security footage that Musse and two other men named Salman Ahmed and Talib Ahmed got into a physical altercation. Moments later, shots were reportedly fired. Police noted in the probable cause document that Musse allegedly shot Talib Ahmed. Musse and Salman Ahmed then ran to a car repair shop, where the business owner called 911 reporting that there was blood and firearms under his vehicle.

Talib Ahmed was driven to the Intermountain Medical Center by two men in the white Lexus. He was pronounced dead shortly after. The vehicle did not stay behind.

When UPD officers arrived at the scene, they encountered Musse and Salman Ahmed, who had reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right abdomen. Police detained Musse and transported Salman Ahmed to Intermountain Medical Center as well.

Detectives later found a gun that matched the casings found at the scene in Musse’s backpack, which was slung across his chest.

Nena called the police on Sunday, Nov. 13, reporting that his white Lexus had been stolen, according to the affidavit. However, detectives later determined that he was lying about having his car stolen after a round of interviews and arrested him. Unified Police noted that he and Talib Ahmed are cousins.

Authorities are still looking for the white Lexus and the person who allegedly shot Salman Ahmed.