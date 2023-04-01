LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — Two suspects from Logan and one from Franklin, Idaho have been arrested after a police chase led to their arrest in Franklin County, Idaho yesterday, Mar. 30, according to Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy reportedly attempted to pull over a driver for possibly being an impaired driver when the suspect “took off” at high speeds and turned onto Parkinson Road. Officials say the suspect took a curve too fast and rolled the vehicle into a tree. The suspect then reportedly ran from officers on foot when he was caught and detained, according to the press release.

37-year-old David Charles Smith from Idaho was arrested and charged with four new felonies in addition to having a warrant from a previous case. Police say they received information on two other suspects “as a result of this case” leading to the arrest of Adrianna Oliver, 34, and Bryan Oliver, 35, from Logan, Utah.

All three suspects were arrested on possession of methamphetamine charges and were transported to Cache County Jail.

Smith has been additionally arrested and charged with eluding a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm, and grand theft by possession of a firearm. His bond has been set at $40,000 in Idaho, while the other suspects have bonds set from $5,000-7,500 in Utah.

Franklin County is directly across the northern border of Utah about 20 miles, or 25 minutes, away from Logan.