Last updated: Mar 28, 2023 / 7:05 PM MDT

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two people have been rescued after being buried by an avalanche in Morgan County on Tuesday, March 28.

Morgan County Sheriff Corey Stark says two snowcats were on a mountain near Hardscrabble Road around 12:30 p.m. when an avalanche knocked one of them off the road and buried two people who were in the vehicle. One of the two individuals was trapped under the overturned snowcat as well, according to Morgan County Fire.

All five people on the other snowcat reportedly jumped into action, digging out the two people partially so they could breathe and then calling for help.

Emergency personnel from Morgan County and Weber County were able to rescue the person who was trapped under the snowcat using the “Jaws of Life,” sawzalls and other heavy equipment. After the person was freed from the snowcat, they were airlifted to the hospital with a “significant foot injury.” The second person was transported to the hospital with a head injury in stable condition, Morgan County Fire said.

Stark says the five individuals were instrumental in saving their friends’ lives. He adds that it was scary to witness the powerful aftermath of an avalanche for the first time, even more so when he knows the people who were caught in the avalanche and has been friends with them for years.

“We would like to remind all individuals who engage in outdoor winter activities to take proper precautions and always be prepared for the possibility of an avalanche,” said Morgan County Fire officials. “It’s important to remember that avalanches can happen to anyone, regardless of their level of experience or equipment. We encourage everyone to always check the weather and snow conditions, carry essential safety equipment, and stay within designated areas.”