WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two people suffered injuries Monday after a rollover crash in Weber County.

Weber Fire District, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, and Utah Highway Patrol responded to the two-way vehicle accident in the area of 500 North and 7100 East, Weber Fire said on social media.

Both of the vehicle occupants were able to get themselves out, Weber Fire said. One received medical attention at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office reported that an SUV was attempting to pass multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone, resulting in a side-swipe and causing the SUV to roll.

Courtesy Weber Fire District

The driver of the SUV was cited for traffic violations, Weber County officials said.

Weber County officials reminds everyone to avoid distractions while driving, follow posted signs and limits, and exercise caution in construction zones, school zones, and heavy traffic areas.

There is no further information at this time.