OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been pronounced dead and one injured after a car sped through an intersection and crashed into a building in Ogden Sunday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.

At around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, a car with three people inside was heading northbound on Riverdale Rd. “at a high rate of speed,” police say.

The driver reportedly failed to stop at the intersection of Washington Blvd. and Riverdale Rd., instead crossing the intersection and crashing into a building in the 3400 block of Washington Blvd.

Police say the backseat passenger, a 19-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries, though he is in stable condition after being taken to the hospital.

Courtesy of Ogden Police

Courtesy of Ogden Police

The driver, whose identity has not been released at this time, and passenger, also a 19-year-old man, both had extensive injuries and died at the scene, police say.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and it is unknown at this time whether there were any other factors that contributed to the accident.

No further information is available at this time.