NIBLEY, Utah (ABC4) — Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire in Nibley on Saturday, according to Paradise Fire & Rescue.

Two barns reportedly went up in flames, though a cause has not been released.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including Hyrum, Mendon, Paradise, Logan, Smithfield, Cache County, and Lewiston fire departments.

Courtesy of Paradise Fire & Rescue

One fire engine was reportedly released from the scene at 10:50 p.m. to help with another fire in Millville.

No injuries occurred in the fire, officials said.

No further information is available at this time.