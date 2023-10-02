NIBLEY, Utah (ABC4) — Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire in Nibley on Saturday, according to Paradise Fire & Rescue.
Two barns reportedly went up in flames, though a cause has not been released.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including Hyrum, Mendon, Paradise, Logan, Smithfield, Cache County, and Lewiston fire departments.
One fire engine was reportedly released from the scene at 10:50 p.m. to help with another fire in Millville.
No injuries occurred in the fire, officials said.
No further information is available at this time.