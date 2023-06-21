SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two women who are suspected to be involved in large retail thefts throughout northern Utah have been arrested, according to the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

The women are reportedly suspected of stealing from five stores in three Utah counties. They were arrested by the Utah Attorney General’s Office CASE (Crimes Against Statewide Economy) Task Force. Charges are pending at this time.

Officials say that surveillance video shows the two women walking out of a Home Depot in Sandy with “at least $5,000 worth of circuit breakers.”

The release states that the robberies are “just one example of the large number of organized retail thefts occurring in Utah and across the country.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say that these incidents involve people walking out of stores with shopping carts “loaded with valuables.”

In this incident, the CASE Task Force was reportedly tipped off by a Sandy City Police officer. The release states that both women “appear to be from Romania,” and that ICE agents are also involved in the investigation.

Organized retail crime involves two or more persons cooperating to illegally obtain retail merchandise in substantial quantities through both theft and fraud as part of an unlawful commercial enterprise. These crimes have severely impacted Utah businesses who have experienced retail theft from their stores. In some cases, these goods were then sold to pawn shops in new, in the box condition. Utah Attorney General’s Office

No further information is available at this time.