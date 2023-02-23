BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 19-year-old man was found dead half a mile from a weather-related crash site in northern Utah on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

At about 1:30 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on southbound State Route 13 at milepost 16 in Box Elder County. The vehicle reportedly slid off the road and went into a ditch due to slick roads and low visibility.

Upon arrival, troopers found a 2018 Honda Civic in a ditch with minimal damage. They were unable to locate the driver, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety report.

During the investigation, troopers were able to get in touch with the vehicle’s registered owner and arranged for it to be towed.

A family member said Samuel Slade of Layton was supposed to be driving the car, but they did not know where he was, the DPS report states.

Troopers worked with Slade’s family to look for him. Although they did not find him, his family reportedly said he could have been at an acquaintance’s house. At this point, troopers went back to their patrol duties.

Later in the morning, Slade’s family members reached out to law enforcement once again because he had not returned home.

Troopers assisted in the search for Slade at potential locations. Not long after that, family members found Slade’s body within half a mile of the crash site.

Currently, UHP is leading the crash investigation while the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office investigates Slade’s death.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Slade family for their loss,” representatives from DPS said.