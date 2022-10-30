WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A West Valley City woman was shot during an argument after the driver of the car she was in stopped to confront a group that allegedly “threw something” at the car, according to the West Valley City Police Department (WVCPD).

On Sunday, October 30, at approximately 1:32 a.m., the woman, 18, was reportedly in the back passenger seat of a car that was occupied by three males.

The group was driving northbound on 3200 West when they approached a group of around nine males “standing alongside the street,” near 2675 South, police say.

Someone in the group allegedly threw something at their vehicle, and they stopped to confront the group.

During the argument that ensued, the young woman was reportedly shot in the shoulder as someone in the opposing group fired multiple gunshots.

The people in the vehicle allegedly took her to a nearby gas station and called for help, before she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the group on the street scattered. WVCPD established containment of the area, however, they did not find any suspects.

Detectives are currently working to gather any information possible — if anyone has information about this case, WVCPD ask them to call 801-840-4000.