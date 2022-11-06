TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A large number of cows made their way onto Highway 13 Saturday morning, where several were killed by cars travelling on the road, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

Sgt. Bryan Peterson, UHP, says there 50 cows in a field nearby, and around 25 of them got out and ended up on Hwy. 13.

Peterson says 14 of these cows were killed by three different cars.

UHP officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Riverside Corner on Hwy. 13, north of Tremonton and south of Plymouth.

One individual was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further infromation is currently available.