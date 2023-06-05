DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One person was shot in a road rage incident near the Layton Hills Mall on Monday, June 5, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP, says the altercation happened between a motorcycle and a grey passenger vehicle.

Shots were fired during the incident, and the passenger in the grey vehicle was struck, Roden states.

That individual was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Details as to the severity of the gunshot wound or where the person was struck are not available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.