SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Three teenagers from Spanish Fork went missing last week. One of them was found on Monday, Nov. 7.

Elijah Seeley, 13, Katiana Peterson, 14, and another teen were reported missing last Saturday, Nov. 5. They were last seen last Friday, Nov. 4, in Spanish Fork.

The third teen was just found Monday, as confirmed by Sgt. Spencer Cannon, the public information officer of Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).

All three juveniles are listed as runaways on the national missing child database, according to Sgt. Blake Ottesen with the Spanish Fork Police Department.

Seeley and Peterson remain missing. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office reported that the two teens are believed to be in the company of someone named “Victor.” Authorities believe they could be in Payson, Utah, Idaho or on the way to Mexico.

SFPD is responsible for investigating Peterson’s disappearance while the Utah County Sheriff’s Office is primarily working on Seeley’s case but taking information on both of the teens.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911 or USCO at (801) 794-3970.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.