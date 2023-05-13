OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — One person has been hospitalized Saturday morning following a crash involving an on-duty Weber County deputy.

Dispatch received a call about a 2-vehicle crash involving a deputy near 1200 S and 1900 W in Ogden around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Creager with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Creager says an active-duty Weber County deputy truck, with its lights and sirens activated, crashed into a vehicle with two adult occupants. The deputy was reportedly responding to an emergency call.

One of the occupants was transported to the hospital in alpha condition. The deputy was reportedly not injured.

The cause of the crash is not immediately known.

No further information is available at the moment.