KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — One person has been hospitalized after their car rolled over and landed between two FrontRunner train tracks in Kaysville Monday evening.

According to the Kaysville Fire Department, crews responded to a vehicle accident on the FrontRunner train tracks south of Burton Lane on Monday, Feb. 20.

The vehicle was believed to be traveling southbound on I-15 before it left the interstate, went through an open embankment and rolled over. It reportedly landed between two sets of railroads.

One person was transported to a local trauma center, officials say.

The Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Transit Authority are investigating the incident.

A bus bridge was temporarily put in place between the Layton and Farmington train station in both directions. FrontRunner operations were experiencing up to 50 minutes of delay at one point, UTA officials say.

Travelers should continue to expect up to 30 minutes of delay between the Farmington and Layton stations.

Check back as more information becomes available.