OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting at an Ogden intersection Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Lt. Michael Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department said one person has been shot on 12th Street and Harrison Blvd. around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 17. The individual has been transported to a local hospital.

Courtesy of JD Johnson/KTVX

The street was blocked off by police as they investigated the crime scene.

There is limited information at the moment. ABC4 crews are en route to the scene.