TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

On Feb. 18, just before 3 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a crash on I-80 westbound near milepost 15.

  • Courtesy of Utah DPS
  • Courtesy of Utah DPS
  • Courtesy of Utah DPS
  • Courtesy of Utah DPS

DPS states that a car was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes, going the wrong direction, when it hit a semi-truck pulling a trailer.

The driver of the wrong-way car was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi-truck was treated for minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle, DPS states.

Impairment is suspected on behalf of the wrong-way driver.

A second car was reportedly damaged after hitting debris in the road.

No further information is available at this time.