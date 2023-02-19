TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.
On Feb. 18, just before 3 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a crash on I-80 westbound near milepost 15.
DPS states that a car was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes, going the wrong direction, when it hit a semi-truck pulling a trailer.
The driver of the wrong-way car was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi-truck was treated for minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle, DPS states.
Impairment is suspected on behalf of the wrong-way driver.
A second car was reportedly damaged after hitting debris in the road.
No further information is available at this time.