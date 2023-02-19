TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

On Feb. 18, just before 3 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a crash on I-80 westbound near milepost 15.

Courtesy of Utah DPS

Courtesy of Utah DPS

Courtesy of Utah DPS

Courtesy of Utah DPS

DPS states that a car was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes, going the wrong direction, when it hit a semi-truck pulling a trailer.

The driver of the wrong-way car was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi-truck was treated for minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle, DPS states.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Impairment is suspected on behalf of the wrong-way driver.

A second car was reportedly damaged after hitting debris in the road.

No further information is available at this time.