Officials are reporting one person dead after a crash in Weber Canyon involving a motorcycle on Saturday, July 15. (Getty Images)

WEBER CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — One person is dead after a crash near Weber Canyon involving a motorcycle on Saturday, July 15, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Eastbound I-84 is closed at US-89 due to a fatal crash, according to Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) officials. Officials announced the closure around 7:15 p.m.

Information on the crash, including the victims and cause, has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.