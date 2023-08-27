WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One person is dead and one is injured after a motorcycle crash this morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol officer Brian Peterson.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on 9350 West near 450 South at high speeds, according to Peterson.

Peterson said the motorcyclist failed to negotiate a curve in the road and struck two parked cars. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, according to Peterson.

There was a passenger on the motorcycle who was reportedly transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

No further information is available at this time.