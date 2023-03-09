SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Officials have confirmed one man is dead while another is hospitalized after they were buried by an avalanche in the Weber Canyon backcountry area on Thursday.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received reports of an avalanche in the Weber Canyon backcountry around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Responding authorities were able to locate two men who had been buried by the avalanche.

Life-saving measures were performed. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person has been transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited at this time. Officials say they do not anticipate receiving any more updates for the next few hours due to the location of the incident.

ABC4 will update the story as more information becomes available.