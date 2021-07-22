Northern Utah lake town surviving despite drought

The National Drought Mitigation Center released an updated drought map this week. Rich County is the last in Utah under severe drought, and that only includes a small portion of the county. The rest of the state is under extreme drought or worse. The drought is affecting different aspects of life in Garden City, but the most surprising impact may be what it’s doing to local businesses.

The town of Garden City sits is nestled along the Edge of Bear Lake in Northern Utah.

Bear Lake State Park officials say water levels are down about three feet from last year’s peak but attendance is up.

As people spill into the lake by the thousand’s local businesses reap the reward. “It’s just been really good,” Heather Goeckeritz tells ABC4. She continues, “Really good. Like, there’s never a day we’re not busy.”

Goeckeritz is the owner of Merlin’s restaurant. It is one of a handful that sit less than a mile away from Bear Lake Marina. She says the people began to flock to Garden City in April and says it’s been busy ever since.

“It’s starting to get (even) busier now since all the holidays are coming along,” Goeckeritz adds. She says people are looking to beat the heat at Bear Lake and when they do, they stop for a bite to eat at the restaurant.

The National Drought Mitigation Center’s newest drought map shows all of Utah is under extreme drought or worse, except for a tiny slice of Rich County. “We’re not quite as affected by the drought even though we’re still in severe drought,” Garden City Fire Chief Mike Wahlberg tells ABC4.

The fire chief says thousands of people visit the town every day. He explains in past years, weekends were busy and it died down during the week. However, he says last year the pandemic led to more people coming up during the week. This year with the heat, he says it’s even busier.

As the drought worsens in Rich County, the chief says additional steps are being taken to prevent wildfires. The county is now under Stage 2 fire restrictions. In Garden City, fireworks are now being prohibited during the Pioneer Day holiday.

Along with the bright blue waters at the lake, for many visitors, fresh raspberries is another reason to visit Garden City. The town is famous for its raspberries and even celebrates Raspberry Days.

However, visitors will find closed raspberry stands this year, but it’s not for a lack of water.

“All of our water sources are full,” explains Chief Wahlberg. “We’ve got over 2 million gallons in reserve.”

If farmers have the water needed to grow the fruit, what is causing a shortage?

Ned Calder owns a three-acre raspberry patch in town. He says it is one of the last. He says many of the families that used to farm in the area are gone, or have stopped growing the berry.

The Calder family still grows the fruit and owns one of the most iconic berry stands in town. However, the family will not be opening up its stand for the 2021 season. Calder says it’s not that they don’t want to. They can’t.

He explains that an early frost hit last fall. The raspberry plants had not yet gone dormant for the season, and are not producing fruit this year because of it. He says in the 30 plus years he’s been growing the berry, this is the first time this has ever happened to his crop.

Local restaurants, like Merlin’s, are not only facing a raspberry shortage this year. Goeckeritz says as a result of the pandemic, many items are hard to come across. She says it is even hard to get raspberries from other providers right now. With the large number of visitors, she says the local restaurants are asking everyone to be patient during the many shortages. She adds: “We can do what we can do, and that’s it.”