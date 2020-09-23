Northbound Lane to close on I-15 in Lehi for 4 days

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) plans to close the far left northbound lane on I-15 in Lehi.

The closure will start Wednesday, September 23, at 9 a.m. through Monday, September 28, at 6 a.m., according to UDOT.

UDOT officials say the lane will be closed between Main Street and S.R. 92 to allow crews to continue concrete paving as part of the I-15 Technology Corridor project.

The daytime lane closure will reportedly help crews continue paving and allow the concrete to cure.

UDOT says there may be periods while the concrete is curing that crews are not on-site, but the lane closure will remain in place. Drivers are asked to expect minor delays and traffic congestion.

This project is the final component of UDOT’s plan to upgrade I-15 from Spanish Fork to Bangerter Highway. Crews are widening I-15 to six lanes in both directions, removing the old asphalt and replacing it with new concrete pavement, rebuilding the interchanges at S.R. 92 and 2100 North, and adding a new one-way frontage road system to help local traffic flow more smoothly, according to UDOT.

UDOT says the project also completed a new bridge over I-15 at Triumph Boulevard and is adding several new trail segments for cyclists and pedestrians.

As the I-15 Technology Corridor project nears completion later this fall, UDOT says several new improvements have recently opened to improve access to and from I-15. Drivers are asked to stay alert and pay attention to changing road configurations.

Information on changes can be found at http://udot.utah.gov/techcorridor.