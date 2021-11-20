North Summit Fire District terminates contract with fire chief

COALVILLE, Utah (ABC4)- The North Summit Fire Service District announced today it terminated its contract with Fire Chief Ian Nelson at the recommendation of its control board.

“The Board will make an interim appointment to the position of Fire Chief as soon as possible, followed by recruitment to permanently fill the vacancy,” the fire service said in a post on its Facebook page. 

The action by the North Summit Fire Service District Control Board will be ratified at a scheduled meeting on Monday, Nov. 22. No other details or comments will be given until after the control board meets on Monday.

