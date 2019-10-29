North Salt Lake murder streamed on Facebook, police say

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – It is a crime seldom seen in Utah.

“It’s quite unusual,” said Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake police.

On Saturday, police said Jeffrey Antonio Langford Jr. picked up his cellphone and was streaming the aftermath of a crime he confessed to.

“He had admitted to the detective that she had shot herself but she hadn’t died,” said Sgt. Gwilliam.

Langford was with his mother Gabriella Holker Saturday night at their North Salt Lake apartment. After he allegedly shot he streamed video on Facebook.

“She was still alive,” said Sgt. Gwilliam. “He didn’t want her to be incapacitated or a vegetable I believe were his words, so he shot her again.”

That is what he allegedly confessed to on Facebook. Police said someone was watching his live streaming, became concerned and called 911.

Facebook took down the video immediately, but police have or plan to get a copy.

“My understanding is there are copies that were able to be made before they removed it from their system,” said Sgt. Gwilliam. “Our detectives are still working on that.”

Neighbors who knew Langford were stunned over what happened. They said he never showed signs of being violent.

“He never seemed like the aggressive type,” said Danali who didn’t want her last name used. “He did seem like a wild, young guy but he didn’t seem like a guy who would kill someone.”

Since Holker’s death, police have learned more about her which seems to indicate what Langford said about his mother.

“She had indicated in the past, I understand, that she had been suicidal or had depression issues,” said Sgt. Gwilliam.

If Langford claim he assisted in her suicide, it’s still a crime according to a former prosecutor.

“Legally there is no such crime as an assisted suicide,” said Kent Morgan who is now a trial lawyer. “There is a crime of murder and if you cause somebody’s death whether they wanted to die or not the case is murder.”

Police have not completed their investigation. Once that is accomplished the case will be presented to the Davis County attorney for possible charges.

Langford remains locked up on a no-bail order in Davis County.

