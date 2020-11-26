NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – One North Ogden family is making and distributing Thanksgiving meals for families in need in northern Utah.

It all started with an idea by Eli Orton, to serve his community, then his family joined in.

“A tough year for a lot of people and that was the main catalyst is there’s just going to be a lot of families who really need the help,” said Orton.

“We got it all divided out and they’re all doing it in their homes and they are going to bring them and in order to make it safe the families will know they have to cook when they get them,” said Margaret Orton, Eli’s mother.

Coworkers helped him raise just over a thousand dollars to purchase enough food for 50 people in northern Utah.

“I ended up putting it on Facebook, that’s where I got the majority of people who came forward and nominated other people,” said Orton.

Smoked turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, homemade cranberry, and pie made by a local 14-year-old baker are just some of the bites on the spread.

“Cuz’ we actually got so many donations, but we’ve maxed our cooking area that we have, I’m actually taking the rest of the donations and just going and buying groceries for families to put together their own Thanksgiving,” said Orton.

Spending Thanksgiving day delivering the fresh food to local families.

“We’ve got deliveries all over Ogden, Layton all over those areas, and once we’re all done with that, we’re going to come back and have our own Thanksgiving,” said Orton.

“We have to put our hands where our mouths are, we talk all the time about serving and being kind and making sure those around us are taken care of and if we don’t rise to those occasions, then all it is, is just hot air,” said Margaret.