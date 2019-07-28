North America Diving Dogs come to Salt Lake City

North America Diving Dogs comes to Salt Lake City North America Diving Dogs comes to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Canines made a splash at Utah’s first Dock Diving Competition held at DogMode on Saturday.

DogMode is a boarding and daycare facility in Salt Lake City.

The leaping Labradors and soaring Shepherds chased a toy to see who could jump the farthest.

North American Diving Dogs is the governing organization for this sport.

DogMode has the only NADD sanctioned pool in the state of Utah.