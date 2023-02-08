OREM, Utah (ABC4)— A nonprofit bus, Utah Black History Museum, that travels around Utah teaching Black history made a stop at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

“It is time for Utah’s students, citizens, and visitors to learn Black history — real Black history.” Utah Black History Museum’s website states.

UVU invited the Utah Black History Museum exhibit to set up shop in the Fulton Library Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UVU said in their announcement the state’s population is growing in its diversity, and Utahns are in need of more “equitable representation.” While the state celebrates its pioneer heritage with enthusiasm, “these celebrations do not fully represent all members of both our historical and modern community.”

“We tell the stories of Black frontiersmen, writers, musicians, leaders, and many more whose history has, until now, been rarely heard,” the Museum said.

To schedule the bus or request a visit, go to their website. You can pay to have them at an event, or request an expense-covered visit from the bus. They recommend having volunteers who can help with the set-up and clean-up of the exhibit. You can also donate to UBHM through this link, or volunteer with this non-profit through this link.