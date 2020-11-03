Nonpartisan group of artists to cast massive video projection in St. George ahead of elections

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Days leading up to the national presidential elections can be stressful and divisive time with many polarizing ideas.

In an attempt to “ignite the American spirit of unity,” a nonpartisan group of artists, creative directors, producers, and performers came together to fly a “Together” banner in all 48 continental states over the past few days as the election draws close.

Tabitha Dumo, one of the creative directors involved with The Together Project, spoke to ABC4 about the event.

“I think right now, this country could use a little positivity. The whole concept behind the together project is to really just remind Americans that after the year that we’ve all had, we are all in this together, it’s one simple world and it kinda speaks volumes,” said Dumo.

The project was put together by creative directors from Broadway, television’s So You Think You Can Dance, and advertising, songwriters and composers, and producers of large-scale live events like The Emmys and Super Bowl halftime shows.

“In what has been one of the most politically divisive periods in modern history, this project reminds us we’ll only get back to an America that works for all, together,” organizers said in a press release.







Organizers of “The Together Project” added that according to research, Americans are not nearly as polarized in their beliefs and priorities as the current political environment makes it seem.

This is why organizers of the event say they are putting together a massive video projection incorporating music and dance by performance artists and everyday Americans as part of the Project in St. George, Utah.

Dumo added that the big message of the event is that “you are never alone, this country is amazing, to reinvigorate the American spirit of the American dream, anything is possible and focus on the positive vs. the negative…”.

The Together video projections will be cast on buildings in St. George Monday evening starting at about 7 p.m.

Organizers say the first location will be at W Dixie Springs Dr. (hillside) and will run until 8:30 p.m. and the second will be held 800 East at East 400 State University.

Those who want to participate in the event can text questions about current locations at 415-336-9623.

Organizers added that the purpose of the project is to find ways to bridge “our differences and draw strength from our shared American spirit to move forward as a nation”.

Organizers emphasized that “The Together Project” is a non-partisan project. In the spirit of Milton Glaser, who gave his final, unfinished design to the country as a gift, participants are donating art and services.

Dumo continues to encourage everyone to go out and vote no matter the party you affiliate with.