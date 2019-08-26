“Non-soon” season for the work week as we hit day 16 of no rain

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Let’s call it a “non-soon” as opposed to a monsoon, because moisture has been absent for more than two weeks. Dry conditions continue to dominate the beehive state, but some cooler temperatures will impact the northern part of the state as we head into the work week. It’s all thanks to a dry cold front that will leave cooler conditions and calm conditions through Tuesday. This is day 15 of no precipitation in Salt Lake City with no rain in the forecast.

There is a slight chance we could see a plume of moisture push into Southern Utah Tuesday evening, but temperatures re expected to warm yet again as we get through the middle of the week and toward next weekend.

Red Flag Warning hangs on until 9pm or 10 pm (depending on where you are) tonight. Fire danger amped up today thanks to winds associated with a dry, cold front. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/mP2orAWC23 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 25, 2019

Fire danger is still an issue as a “red flag warning” is set to expire for the northern half of the state by 10pm Sunday. Even without a warning, gusty winds and low humidity across northern and eastern Utah will continue to create hazardous fire weather conditions. Expect gusty down slope winds across portions of the western Uinta Basin and Castle Country again Monday afternoon and evening.