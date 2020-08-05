Non-profit which provides free eye care for kids expands services to Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – More Utah children in need can now get the eye care they need.

Non-profit organization Eye Care 4 Kids is expanding it’s services in Midvale. The clinic will provide reduced-cost eye care and eyeglasses to more than 20,000 Utah children.

Eye Care 4 Kids has helped more than 300,000 children receive eye care services like eye exams, glasses and vision screening.