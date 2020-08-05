Non-profit which provides free eye care for kids expands services to Midvale

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – More Utah children in need can now get the eye care they need.

Non-profit organization Eye Care 4 Kids is expanding it’s services in Midvale. The clinic will provide reduced-cost eye care and eyeglasses to more than 20,000 Utah children.

Eye Care 4 Kids has helped more than 300,000 children receive eye care services like eye exams, glasses and vision screening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story