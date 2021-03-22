No more ‘broadband blues’: Free app promises to speed up your internet

In the last year, have you had that moment at home with work, or with school, where your internet is crawling and the pinwheel is spinning?

Just imagine, you’re humming along the digital highway, the latest update of Fortnite seeming to take forever, then the download speed goes from Mbps to Kbps. All of sudden you’re in a traffic jam and singing the broadband blues.

Well, one local company APSI WiFi is changing that. It’s speeding up your internet with a simple download of their free app.

“We created a game-changer in the ways things are done from here on out,” Michael Chacon, Co-Founder & Senior VP Chief Marketing Officer of APSI WiFi says.

Chris Anderson, CEO & President of ATP TURBO, adding, “Any child, college student, mom, dad, on the road, wherever you are you can just push a button on your phone and get better connectivity.”

It’s a technology homegrown in Utah, the idea born and developed along the Wasatch Front. According to Chacon, they are becoming one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the Salt Lake Valley. But it didn’t happen overnight. They’ve been working on this technology for seven years.

Ballif explaining, “When I started doing this, I thought there was no way on this green earth this is going to do what it should be doing.”

But Anderson was confident all along, “We wouldn’t have done it had we not known we could do it.” Adding, “I knew there had to be a better way. And now you can use what’s available to you whether you’re in Utah or at a big game you can improve everything you do from social media or streaming an education video all with a free download.”

Anderson saying too many miracles lined up to make this all possible. When ABC4 asked, “You feel like it’s meant to be?” Anderson replied, “I know it’s meant to be!”

For more on APSI WiFi, click here.