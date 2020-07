WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) - He saw kids throw rocks at a small bird. The small bird turned out to be a kestrel falcon. The boy's name is Jonathan, and when he had a chance, he rescued the bird and brought it home so he could take care of it, and watch it through the night.

American Kestrel's range all over the United States and into South America, they are the smallest Falcon in North America. They eat a lot of grasshoppers and supplement with mice, lizards, and other birds. You see them hovering over fields before they dive to strike.