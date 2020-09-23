No criminal penalty for those violating Utah County mask mandate

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Tuesday, The Utah County Health Department issued a county wide mask mandate that wont make more work for Utah County Law enforcement.

Right now, everyone living, working, or visiting Utah County must wear a mask in all indoor and outdoor public spaces when social distancing is not possible.

“I don’t agree with that I think it should be your choice I don’t think it’s constitutional to lock people down to mandate wearing a mask,” Springdale resident Lycia Harding said.

Other Utah County residents approve the mandate.

“We need and must have our masks on at all times,” Provo resident Daniel Anderson said.

The mandate will not be enforced by the Utah County Sheriffs Department. In other words, it’s a “good faith” mandate.

“We are just glad that there is not going to be an expectation that we are going to go out there and drop everything that’s normally going on to enforce a mask mandate,” Sergeant Spencer Cannon said.

There are three Utah County Commissioners. One of whom was a against and two for a mask mandate.

Commissioner Nathan Ivie says he only supported the mandate because it lacked criminal penalty.

“We are already at extremely high-tension levels I do not want to add to that by requiring our officers to cite people for not wearing a mask,” Commissioner Ivie said.

There are some mask exemptions. A mask isn’t required if a person is under 5 years old, eating at a restaurant, or if they have a medical condition.

Sergeant Cannon says, taking a softer approach to enforcement allows officers to educate.

“You get people educated and try to help them understand the need of wearing masks”.

The mask mandate is set to expire October 20, 2020.