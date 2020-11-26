No COVID-19 case counts released on Thanksgiving; most Utah testing sites closed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) The Utah Department of Health will not be releasing any case counts on Thanksgiving, and most testing sites will be closed.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, along with a record number of deaths, the UDOH wanted to remind citizens there will not be any totals being released on Thursday but also most test sites will be closed and many are running reduced schedules over the holiday weekend.

UDOH said their website is as updated as possible with test site hours: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-covid-19-testing-locations/

On Wednesday, Utah reported a record number of deaths at 26:

Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at the time of death Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

For the first time in what seems like weeks, the COVID-19 case counts for Utah on Wednesday were under 2,000 with a reported 1,781 positive cases over the previous 24 hours.