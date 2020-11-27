No Black Friday lines does not mean people aren’t spending money

A shopper walks by a store, Monday, Nov. 18, 2020 in Pembroke Pines, Fla. After months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy, Black Friday is offering a small beacon of hope. In normal times, Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, drawing millions of shoppers eager to get started on their holiday spending. But these are not normal times.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— Black Friday shopping is underway despite all the changes due to the pandemic, although, experts do say more and more people are shopping online.

ABC4 did find some dedicated “the day after Thanksgiving” shoppers at Macy’s in City Creek who said they did not want to break tradition.

“We go out every year and it’s kind of our get away from kids, get some good deals and spend some time together,” Salt Lake resident Julie Paasch said.

Paasch and others are on pace to spend more money than ever before.

According to the National Retail Federation projection, over the next two months, Americans are on pace to spend 3.6% to 5.2% more than in 2019. That’s nearly $766 billion total.

The NRF says although the economy has taken a hit due to the pandemic Americans are still willing to spend money this holiday season.

“After all they’ve been through, we think there’s going to be a psychological factor that they owe it to themselves and their families to have a better-than-normal holiday. There are risks to the economy if the virus continues to spread, but as long as consumers remain confident and upbeat, they will spend for the holiday season,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said

A professor at the University of Utah said a promise of a vaccine could also stimulate more spending.

“As soon as people are confident that it’s safe to be around others,” Professor of Political Science Phillip Singer said. “Discretionary spending to go out to dinner a movie or show, people are going to want to take advantage of that”.

Some stores at City Creek are encouraging folks to shop online and pick up in store.

All social distancing, sanitizing guidelines in place and everyone must wear a mask while shopping at City Creek.