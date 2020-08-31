Nightmare on 13th prepares for fall 2020 season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nightmare on 13th haunted house is preparing to open for their 30th haunting season.

According to officials, Nightmare on 13th is Utah’s longest-running haunted attraction and opens for the 2020 season on September 11, 2020.

They will be open every Friday and Saturday after September 11, and every Monday – Saturday in October.

“With the current COVID-19 situation, we are following all health guidelines to ensure the safety and health of our customers and staff while having a screaming good time,” said Nightmare on 13th founder and owner Mike Henrie.

Nightmare on 13th released they will practice the following safety and health guidelines: