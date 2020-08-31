Nightmare on 13th prepares for fall 2020 season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nightmare on 13th haunted house is preparing to open for their 30th haunting season.
According to officials, Nightmare on 13th is Utah’s longest-running haunted attraction and opens for the 2020 season on September 11, 2020.
They will be open every Friday and Saturday after September 11, and every Monday – Saturday in October.
“With the current COVID-19 situation, we are following all health guidelines to ensure the safety and health of our customers and staff while having a screaming good time,” said Nightmare on 13th founder and owner Mike Henrie.
Nightmare on 13th released they will practice the following safety and health guidelines:
- All customers will be required to wear a face-covering while attending the attraction.
- All groups will be required to stay at least 6-feet away from each other while going through the attraction.
- Tickets will be issued through a timing system for each half-hour slot.
- All staff will be wearing protective face masks.
- Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the attraction
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.