SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Natural History Museum of Utah will be hosting a historical behind the scenes event that invites visitors ‘Back to the Basement.’

The public will tour rarely-seen specimens in the Museum’s state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled collections area November 16-17 at the Natural History Museum of Utah, Rio Tinto Center, 301 Wakara Way.

For more details visit nhmu.edu