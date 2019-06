It’s the middle of June and it’s only going to get hotter. In this episode, Rosie Nguyen takes over the interview chair and talks with Dr. Courtney Howard about several ways you can keep your pet safe in the heat, especially your dog’s paws. We don’t want them to burn off! We also drop some good dog news that you need to know about this week.



