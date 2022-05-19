SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of Spanish Fork are officially invited to start saving money and living better at the area’s new newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 898 S 2550 E as the much-anticipated project is now complete.

The Spanish Fork Walmart will host a celebratory event open to the public on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to showcase the store’s new and improved layout. The family-friendly event will feature a variety of vendors as well as activities for children.

According to representatives of the store, the remodel includes several department transformations designed to help customers save time. The upgrades additionally implement the measure the company has taken to help protect both staff and customers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our Walmart team is very excited for the addition of our new Grab & Go shop areas and our Online Grocery Pickup area expansion,” said Rusty McGee, Spanish Fork Walmart store manager. “We want to meet our community’s needs and know a fast and easy shopping experience is the best way to help our busy customers.”

Store improvements to look forward to include:

A new $1 Shop Area at the front of the store

An online Grocery Pickup area expanded to better suit customers’ needs

A new Grab & Go Lunch Area at the front of the store

Additional self-checkout lanes for customer convenience

The Spanish Fork Walmart location will additionally give customers the option to shop when, where, and how they want by offering pickup, delivery, express delivery, and Walmart Pay options.