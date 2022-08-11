WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13.

This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following an upscale renovation “designed to save customers time and money.”

Store representatives say a community celebration will be held after the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. that will feature the recognition of community partnerships along with the presentation of grants to local organizations.

Set time aside this weekend to check out West Valley City’s new and improved Walmart Neighborhood Market!