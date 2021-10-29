Newly remodeled Riverton Walmart Supercenter opens to public

Walmart is also offering its Walmart+ subscribers early access to this year’s deals, allowing members to begin their online shopping a whole four hours before everyone else. (Getty Images)

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Shoppers in Riverton can now enjoy a newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter in Riverton.

Ahead of newly added conveniences for holiday shopping, this store will service the local community with a host of new elements.

Improvements include an expanded online grocery pickup section, a new tool department with more options, an updated home department layout and items, relocated pet department to service customers easier, and a new garden center.

Customers can access the Walmart Pay app, Grocery Pickup service, regular order pickup service, or Walmart delivery to purchase their items.

“We can’t wait for Riverton customers to see our newly-remodeled Supercenter,” said Walmart store manager Anthony Wallock. “Walmart is continuously investing in new ways to make shopping easier.”

The newly renovated Walmart is located at 13502 Hamilton View Road. Ahead of the holidays, Walmart axed their traditional layaway plan but will continue offering a “Buy Now, Pay Later” plan instead.