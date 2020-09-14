Newest daytime talk show host: Drew Barrymore

Starting Monday actress Drew Barrymore kicks-off her new show: ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.”

GTU Host Surae Chinn talked with Barrymore. Barrymore says this show is going to have many layers and it won’t be one note. She says, ‘This is not going to be that show that’s happy, happy happy. Happiness is a choice. It’s not always easy to get to. What is that journey?’ Barrymore says what she hopes people will get out of the show is a feeling. I think tone, feelings and energy are important. ‘I really believe in it. I hope to bestow a feeling and a lot of different feelings because guess what? We don’t feel one thing even in an hour, let a lone a day, a life, a week and a month. Let’s get into all of it.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show,” the one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show hosted by Drew Barrymore premiering Monday, September 14th, announces its star-studded premiere week line-up filled with surprises.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” kicks-off Monday, September 14th with a “Charlie’s Angels” reunion with guests Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu reuniting with host Drew Barrymore, nearly 20 years since the blockbuster film premiered. Drew also reunites with longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler. Plus, Drew has a big surprise in store for a deserving family of essential workers in one of the show’s signature segments, “Designed by Drew.”

On Tuesday, September 15th Drew is joined by Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and actor Billy Eichner, who plays a rousing new round of “Would Drew Barrymore Like That?” a skit from the comedian’s Emmy-nominated show. Plus, Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James, the team behind the upbeat, empowering and important new picture book, “I Am Every Good Thing,” join Drew for an inspiring conversation.

On Wednesday, September 16th two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda stops by to discuss her new book on climate change and shares actions everyone can take to create positive change. Drew also teams up with actress Gabrielle Union to help surprise a struggling small business owner who is literally changing the lives of others one wig at a time. Plus, a quarantine fashion show with fashion designer Christian Siriano.

On Thursday, September 17th Drew is joined by Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron and new “Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks, who teaches Drew the art of “smizing.” Plus, Drew is continuing the Share The Mic Now campaign in another recurring signature segment, “Share The Mic with Luvvie,” where movement co-founder Luvvie Ajayi Jones spotlights amazing black women.

The week wraps up on Friday, September 18th with Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Porter singing a beautiful rendition of a classic. Then, meet the mom behind the emotional photo that went viral of her son frustrated and overwhelmed on his first day of virtual kindergarten and the extra big surprise Drew has in store for her family.