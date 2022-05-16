(ABC4) – With the recent shooting in Buffalo, New York that left 10 dead and 3 other injured, many are left wondering how easily someone can obtain a firearm.

The suspected gunman, named Payton Gendron, 18, used an assault-style rifle to carry out the attack according to Buffalo police. It was also reported that the gunman had a shotgun and rifle in his car as well.

According to New York State Gun Laws, a carry permit and purchase permit are not required for long guns. Registration of long guns is also not required. The opposite is true for handguns, though, with much stricter rules about their ownership.

A background check is required for any sale of a firearm, but many unlicensed dealers do not perform these checks.

Meanwhile, Utah is one of the most lenient states on gun laws. While Utah does require a carry permit for long guns, purchase permits, registration and backgrounds checks are not required for any type of firearm.

Open carry is also allowed on any type of firearm in Utah along with no magazine size restrictions.

New York has been noted though as having some of the lowest gun deaths in the country. New York calculated a 5.3 death rate per million in 2020 (5th lowest in the country) while Utah had a 13.6 death rate.